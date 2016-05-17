版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 22:04 BJT

BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for non-timely 10-Q with SEC

May 17 China Commercial Credit Inc :

* Says files for non-timely 10-Q with u.s. Sec - sec filing

* Says requires additional time to work with its auditors and legal counsel to prepare and finalize the form 10-Q Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐