BRIEF-TCP International says files for non-timely 10-Q with SEC

May 17 Tcp International Holdings Ltd :

* Says files for non-timely 10-Q with U.S. SEC- SEC filing

* Could not complete filing of form 10-K within initially prescribed time period due to ongoing audit committee investigation

* Unaudited preliminary financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2016 expected to include revenues $88 - $90 million range

* Unaudited preliminary results for quarter ended march 31, 2016 expected to include EPS within range of $0.04-$0.06/share