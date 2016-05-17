版本:
BRIEF-KB Home buys land for 234 new homes in Texas Research Park

May 17 Kb Home :

* KB Home acquires land for 234 new homes in Texas research park

* Plans to construct 234 new homes at Texas research park

* Land development at site is currently underway, with community's grand opening anticipated in early 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

