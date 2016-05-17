版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Gold Ridge Exploration names Jeff Decter president, CEO

May 17 Gold Ridge Exploration Corp :

* Says appointment of Jeff Decter as president and chief executive officer

* Says appointment of Robert Thomas as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐