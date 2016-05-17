版本:
BRIEF-Inventergy Global raises $1.3 mln in a registered direct offering

May 17 Inventergy Global Inc

* Raises $1.3 million in a registered direct offering

* Will issue 648,000 shares at $2.005 per share, warrants to purchase 648,000 shares with an exercise price of $2.005 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

