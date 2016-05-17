BRIEF-Inventergy Global raises $1.3 mln in a registered direct offering

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Inventergy Global Inc
* Raises $1.3 million in a registered direct offering
* Will issue 648,000 shares at $2.005 per share, warrants to purchase 648,000 shares with an exercise price of $2.005 per share
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)