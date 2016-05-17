BRIEF-Nxt-ID will file quarterly report no later than fifth calendar day

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Nxt-id Inc
* Id inc - files for a nt 10-q - sec filing
* Anticipates that it will file the quarterly report no later than the fifth calendar day following the prescribed filing date Source text: (1.usa.gov/27vslkr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)