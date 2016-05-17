BRIEF-Dow Chemical increases clean energy target from 400 mw to 750 mw by 2025

May 17 Dow Chemical Co :

* Says increasing its clean energy target from 400 mw to 750 mw by 2025

* Says partnered with NRG Energy Inc and NRG Yield Inc on a large scale collaboration for renewable energy

* Says partnership will provide energy through a 10-year wind power purchase agreement from 150 mw Goat Mountain I and II wind farms

* Says plants will power Dow's freeport, texas facilities