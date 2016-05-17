BRIEF-Dow Chemical increases clean energy target from 400 mw to 750 mw by 2025

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Dow Chemical Co :
* Says increasing its clean energy target from 400 mw to 750 mw by 2025
* Says partnered with NRG Energy Inc and NRG Yield Inc on a large scale collaboration for renewable energy
* Says partnership will provide energy through a 10-year wind power purchase agreement from 150 mw Goat Mountain I and II wind farms
* Says plants will power Dow's freeport, texas facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)