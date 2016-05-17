版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-American Capital says sold portfolio company Elynx Holdings

May 17 American Capital Ltd :

* Says portfolio company Elynx Holdings, Inc., was sold to Black Knight Financial Services

* Deal for $115 million

* Says received $94 million in equity proceeds from transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐