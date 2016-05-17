BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants CEO Hoback buys 5000 shares of co's common stock on May 13

May 17 Good Times Restaurants Inc

Good Times Restaurants Inc CEO Boyd Hoback reports open market purchase of 5000 shares of co's common stock on May 13 at $3.25 each - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1rRzlaU Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)