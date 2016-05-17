版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants CFO Zielke reports open market purchase of 30,000 of co's stock

May 17 Good Times Restaurants Inc :

* Good Times Restaurants Inc CFO James K Zielke reports open market purchase of 30,000 of co's common stock at an average price of $3.25 per share on May 13 Source text (1.usa.gov/1suU5pH) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐