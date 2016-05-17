BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants CFO Zielke reports open market purchase of 30,000 of co's stock

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Good Times Restaurants Inc :
* Good Times Restaurants Inc CFO James K Zielke reports open market purchase of 30,000 of co's common stock at an average price of $3.25 per share on May 13 Source text (1.usa.gov/1suU5pH) Further company coverage:
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)