BRIEF-Netflix ties up with Univision Communications for a promotional deal

May 17 Netflix :

* Says has tied up with Univision Communications for a promotional deal to bring first season of Netflix original series "narcos" to broadcast television on Univision Network

* Netflix says Unimás will air popular spanish-language netflix original series "Club De Cuervos" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

