BRIEF-Netflix ties up with Univision Communications for a promotional deal

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Netflix :
* Says has tied up with Univision Communications for a promotional deal to bring first season of Netflix original series "narcos" to broadcast television on Univision Network
* Netflix says Unimás will air popular spanish-language netflix original series "Club De Cuervos" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)