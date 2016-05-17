BRIEF-Skyline Medical Inc files for non-timely 10-Q

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 (Reuters) -
* Skyline Medical Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
* Skyline Medical Inc - Net loss increased to about $2 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016 versus about $0.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2015
* Skyline Medical Inc says given the recent appointment of interim CEO and co's limited financial resources, a delay in the filing could not be avoided Source - 1.usa.gov/1ThY0fN (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)