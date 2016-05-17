版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-NAV Canada says tentative agreement reached with CFPA

May 17 Nav Canada

* Tentative agreement has been reached with Canadian Federal Pilots Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

