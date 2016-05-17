BRIEF-AbbVie says Humira protected by many patents covering all aspects of manufacture, formulation and indications

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 AbbVie Inc
* "we are confident in the validity of our patents and will vigorously defend them"
* AbbVie says Humira is protected by many patents covering all aspects of its manufacture, formulation and indications
* "the patents are the result of AbbVie's investment in biologic innovation and the unique attributes of Humira"
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)