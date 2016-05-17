版本:
BRIEF-Norfolk Southern says targeting average 5 pct railroad employee reduction for year

May 17 Norfolk Southern Corp

* Says targeting average 5 percent railroad employee reduction for the year

* Weather impact on coal will continue across industry through Q4 2016

* In 2016, low commodity prices will continue to limit crude oil, frac sand, steel, and utility and export coal volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

