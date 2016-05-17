BRIEF-Union Pacific expects Q2 total volumes to be down in low teens

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Union Pacific Corp
* Company now expects total volumes to be down in low teens in Q2 of 2016 versus prior year
* Total volumes for full year are still expected to be down in mid-single digit range in 2016 versus 2015 Source (bit.ly/22f7BcX) Further company coverage:
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)