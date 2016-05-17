版本:
BRIEF-Union Pacific expects Q2 total volumes to be down in low teens

May 17 Union Pacific Corp

* Company now expects total volumes to be down in low teens in Q2 of 2016 versus prior year

* Total volumes for full year are still expected to be down in mid-single digit range in 2016 versus 2015 Source (bit.ly/22f7BcX) Further company coverage:

