BRIEF-S&P says Icahn Enterprises LP downgraded to 'BB+' on declining investment values, higher leverage

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. Downgraded to 'bb+' on declining investment values and higher leverage

* Stable outlook reflects expectations that IEP will sustain loan-to-value ratio between 45%-60% over the next 12 months

* Stable outlook reflects expectations that IEP will sustain a cash flow adequacy ratio of above 0.7x over next 12 months