BRIEF-S&P says Icahn Enterprises LP downgraded to 'BB+' on declining investment values, higher leverage

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 S&P -
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. Downgraded to 'bb+' on declining investment values and higher leverage
* Stable outlook reflects expectations that IEP will sustain loan-to-value ratio between 45%-60% over the next 12 months
* Stable outlook reflects expectations that IEP will sustain a cash flow adequacy ratio of above 0.7x over next 12 months Source text (bit.ly/27w2R6H) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)