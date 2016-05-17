BRIEF-ANA Holdings to raise 10 billion yen in bond sale - Nikkei

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 (Reuters) -
* ANA Holdings is expected to raise about 10 billion yen ($91.5 million) in a sale of 15- or 20-year debt as early as this month - Nikkei
* Proceeds from sale of ANA Holdings's new bonds will go toward repaying outstanding bonds- Nikkei
* ANA Holdings's new bonds coupon is seen at around 1 pct - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1TGjEKb) Further company coverage: [9202.T ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)