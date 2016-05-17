BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces fire damage to Blacksand Executive lodge

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Horizon North Logistics Inc :
* Horizon North Logistics Inc announces fire damage to Blacksand Executive lodge
* Received reports Blacksand Executive lodge sustained significant damage due to wildfires burning north of Fort McMurray
* Due to active fires near Fort McMurray, Alberta there is currently no access to Blacksand Executive lodge facilities
* On May 16, Blacksand Executive lodge, along with other lodges on Aostra road, was placed on a mandatory evacuation order
* Horizon North carries appropriate insurance coverage on all of its assets including those currently at risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)