BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces fire damage to Blacksand Executive lodge

May 17 Horizon North Logistics Inc :

* Horizon North Logistics Inc announces fire damage to Blacksand Executive lodge

* Received reports Blacksand Executive lodge sustained significant damage due to wildfires burning north of Fort McMurray

* Due to active fires near Fort McMurray, Alberta there is currently no access to Blacksand Executive lodge facilities

* On May 16, Blacksand Executive lodge, along with other lodges on Aostra road, was placed on a mandatory evacuation order

* Horizon North carries appropriate insurance coverage on all of its assets including those currently at risk