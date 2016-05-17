BRIEF-Monsanto Co - Disappointed in talks with Argentine agriculture ministry

May 17 Monsanto Co
* Monsanto Co - Disappointed that talks with Argentine
agriculture ministry have yet to result in mutually agreeable
solution for soybean growers, industry and government
* Monsanto Co - "Reinforcing its commitment to enforce its
private contracts and intellectual property rights both inside
and outside Argentina"
* Monsanto Co - Is concerned that recent government actions
in Argentina may "adversely affect its private agreements"
* Monsanto Co says company plans to take measures to protect
its current assets
* Monsanto Co says will suspend launching any future soybean
technologies in country, including roundup Ready 2 Xtend(TM)
soybeans
* Monsanto Co - Doing a full review of business plans and
projections for Argentina,will assess implications to balance
sheet and earnings
