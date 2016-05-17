版本:
BRIEF-NioCorp Developments says receives shareholder approval of warrant incentive program

May 17 NioCorp Developments Ltd

* NioCorp developments ltd says receives shareholder approval of warrant incentive program for holders of warrants expiring November 10, 2016

* Also received conditional approval from TSX to proceed with warrant incentive program Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

