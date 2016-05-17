BRIEF-NioCorp Developments says receives shareholder approval of warrant incentive program

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 NioCorp Developments Ltd
* NioCorp developments ltd says receives shareholder approval of warrant incentive program for holders of warrants expiring November 10, 2016
* Also received conditional approval from TSX to proceed with warrant incentive program Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)