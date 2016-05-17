BRIEF-UK's CMA to refer Hain Frozen Food's buy of Orchard House unless undertakings offered

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 UK's CMA
* Hain Frozen Food's acquisition of Orchard House Foods will be referred for in-depth merger investigation unless acceptable undertakings offered Source text: (bit.ly/1OxIkmx) Further company coverage:
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)