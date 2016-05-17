版本:
BRIEF-UK's CMA to refer Hain Frozen Food's buy of Orchard House unless undertakings offered

May 17 UK's CMA

* Hain Frozen Food's acquisition of Orchard House Foods will be referred for in-depth merger investigation unless acceptable undertakings offered Source text: (bit.ly/1OxIkmx) Further company coverage:

