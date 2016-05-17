版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-AIG General Counsel Tom Russo to retire - internal memo

May 17 American International Group Inc :

* AIG general counsel Tom Russo to retire - internal memo

* AIG's Russo will remain with AIG until a replacement is found and through the period of transition of the new general counsel - internal memo Further company coverage:

