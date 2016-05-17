BRIEF-Plains All American responds to charges related to 2015 accidental release

May 17 Plains All American Pipeline LP:

* Plains All American responds to charges filed related to 2015 accidental release

* "Believes neither company nor any of its employees engaged in any criminal behavior at any time in connection with accident"

* Co, one of its employees indicted by California state grand jury in connection with May 2015 accidental oil release

* "Will vigorously defend ourselves against these charges"