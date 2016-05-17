BRIEF-Plains All American responds to charges related to 2015 accidental release

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Plains All American Pipeline LP:
* Plains All American responds to charges filed related to 2015 accidental release
* "Believes neither company nor any of its employees engaged in any criminal behavior at any time in connection with accident"
* Co, one of its employees indicted by California state grand jury in connection with May 2015 accidental oil release
* "Will vigorously defend ourselves against these charges" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)