BRIEF-BP Fair Fund says opening of claims process for certain BP investors

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 BP Fair Fund:
* Announces opening of claims process for BP Fair Fund; claims relate to information relating to previous deepwater horizon explosion in Gulf of Mexico
* Will compensate investors who suffered harm due to purchase BP ADS through U.S. Securities Exchange between April 26, 2010- May 26, 2010 and who satisfy conditions of plan
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)