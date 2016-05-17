BRIEF-BP Fair Fund says opening of claims process for certain BP investors

May 17 BP Fair Fund:

* Announces opening of claims process for BP Fair Fund; claims relate to information relating to previous deepwater horizon explosion in Gulf of Mexico

* Will compensate investors who suffered harm due to purchase BP ADS through U.S. Securities Exchange between April 26, 2010- May 26, 2010 and who satisfy conditions of plan