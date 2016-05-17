BRIEF-TJX Cos Inc says no store closings planned this year

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 TJX Companies Inc :
* Traffic increases are being driven both by new customers and existing customers shopping with co more frequently - conf call
* Long term, sees potential to grow to 5,600 stores with current chains and just current markets alone - conf call
* No store closings planned across entire company this year - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)