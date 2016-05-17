版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-United Tech says will look for deal in elevator manufacturing space - Conf

May 17 United Technologies Corp

* United Technologies Corp says cautiously optimistic on China - Electrical Products Group Conf

* United Technologies Corp says there remains opportunity for consolidation in the elevator manufacturing space - Electrical Products Group Conf

* United Technologies Corp says will "always" look to make acquisitions in the elevator manufacturing space - Electrical Products Group Conf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐