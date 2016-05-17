BRIEF-United Tech says will look for deal in elevator manufacturing space - Conf

May 17 United Technologies Corp

* United Technologies Corp says cautiously optimistic on China - Electrical Products Group Conf

* United Technologies Corp says there remains opportunity for consolidation in the elevator manufacturing space - Electrical Products Group Conf

* United Technologies Corp says will "always" look to make acquisitions in the elevator manufacturing space - Electrical Products Group Conf