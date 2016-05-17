版本:
BRIEF-YuMe Inc comments on report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services

May 17 (Reuters) -

* YuMe Inc comments on a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services regarding election of directors

* YuMe Inc says urges stockholders to vote for its slate of director nominees Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

