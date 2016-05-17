BRIEF-YuMe Inc comments on report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 (Reuters) -
* YuMe Inc comments on a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services regarding election of directors
* YuMe Inc says urges stockholders to vote for its slate of director nominees Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)