公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources says Vantage Energy named successful bidder for Pennsylvania Land Resources' natural gas assets

May 17 Alpha Natural Resources

* Vantage Energy's qualified bid of $339.5 million announced as winner for Pennsylvania Land Resources' natural gas assets

* Debtors also designated a bid with a cash purchase price of $335 million as next best bid Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

