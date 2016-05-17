BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources says Vantage Energy named successful bidder for Pennsylvania Land Resources' natural gas assets

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Alpha Natural Resources
* Vantage Energy's qualified bid of $339.5 million announced as winner for Pennsylvania Land Resources' natural gas assets
* Debtors also designated a bid with a cash purchase price of $335 million as next best bid Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)