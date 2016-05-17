BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies realigns SSM Textile Machinery

May 17 Schweiter Technologies AG :

* Realignment of SSM Textile Machinery

* SSM Textile Machinery concentrates segment of texturing machines

* At its site in Horgen, SSM will concentrate in future on development, production and commercialization of high-tech winding and sewing-thread machines

* Texturing machines business will be transferred to existing site in Galbiate (Italy)

* Planned measures will result in approximately 20 redundancies in Switzerland