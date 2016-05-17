BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies realigns SSM Textile Machinery

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints co-heads of global leveraged finance
Jan 17 (IFR) - Mathew Cestar and Jeff Cohen have been appointed co-heads of global leveraged finance capital markets at Credit Suisse, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
May 17 Schweiter Technologies AG :
* Realignment of SSM Textile Machinery
* SSM Textile Machinery concentrates segment of texturing machines
* At its site in Horgen, SSM will concentrate in future on development, production and commercialization of high-tech winding and sewing-thread machines
* Texturing machines business will be transferred to existing site in Galbiate (Italy)
* Planned measures will result in approximately 20 redundancies in Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed private antitrust lawsuits brought by investors including big U.S. cities accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate the pivotal Libor benchmark interest rate to move forward.
* Scania garners strong demand for first euro trade since 2014