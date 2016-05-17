BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors President to step down - Nikkei

May 17 (Reuters) -
President of Mitsubishi Motors decided Tuesday to step down,
taking responsibility for the fuel economy data scandal that
surfaced in april - Nikkei
* Position vacated by Tetsuro Aikawa, 62, will be filled
temporarily by Mitsubishi Motors chairman osamu masuko - Nikkei
* Osamu Masuko will continue to do double duty until after
nissan motor completes its planned purchase of 34% equity stake
in Mitsubishi Motors - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors to submit to transport ministry
wednesday report on internal findings of improprieties on fuel
economy data on minicars - Nikkei
* Nissan will install one of directors to head Mitsubishi
Motors' product development division after latter's shareholders
meeting june 24 - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors plans to decrease its own directors from
13 to 11, while Nissan is set to install four directors - Nikkei
* Masuko will likely stay at Mitsubishi Motors in functions
geared toward restoring brand,coordinating activities between
two companies - Nikkei
Source text - s.nikkei.com/1sndUP5