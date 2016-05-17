版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 02:04 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Target recalls Menorahs due to fire hazard

May 17 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

* Target recalls Menorahs due to fire hazard

* Has received eight reports of product melting, including three reports of fire; no property damage or injuries have been reported Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

