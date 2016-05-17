BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Target recalls Menorahs due to fire hazard

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
* Target recalls Menorahs due to fire hazard
* Has received eight reports of product melting, including three reports of fire; no property damage or injuries have been reported Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)