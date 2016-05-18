版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 12:35 BJT

BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments FY 2015/16 net profit at CHF 23 million

May 18 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Generated a profit of 23 million Swiss francs ($23.41 million) in financial year, cash dividend of 5.50 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/1TYw4ja Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9823 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐