2016年 5月 18日

BRIEF-SE Swiss Estates says Udo Roessig now holds 66.68 pct of voting rights

May 18 SE Swiss Estates AG

* Udo Roessig exceeds the reporting threshold of 66 2/3 percent

* Udo Roessig now holds 66.68 percent of voting rights in SE Swiss Estates AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

