BRIEF-Fedex declares offer for TNT Express unconditional

U.S. Department of Labor says JPMorgan Chase paid women less than men
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.
May 18 Fedex Corp :
* Fedex declares offer for TNT Express unconditional
* Settlement will take place on 25 may 2016
* 88.4% of all shares committed
* All offer conditions have been satisfied or waived
* Remaining tnt express shares can be tendered during post-closing acceptance period, commencing on 19 may 2016 and ending on 1 june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.
* Oil falls, U.S. Treasury yields rise (Updates to U.S. market open, changes byline, previous dateline London)
Jan 18 State Street Corp will pay $64.6 million to resolve U.S. investigations into what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, authorities said on Wednesday.