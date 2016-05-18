BRIEF-Fedex declares offer for TNT Express unconditional

May 18 Fedex Corp :

* Fedex declares offer for TNT Express unconditional

* Settlement will take place on 25 may 2016

* 88.4% of all shares committed

* All offer conditions have been satisfied or waived

* Remaining tnt express shares can be tendered during post-closing acceptance period, commencing on 19 may 2016 and ending on 1 june 2016