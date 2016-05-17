BRIEF-Forage Genetics says licensed intellectual property for alfalfa traits and technology from Monsanto

May 17 Monsanto Co

* Forage Genetics International (FGI) and Monsanto announce alfalfa commercial and research agreements to support innovation for alfalfa growers

* Monsanto received a one-time upfront licensing fee of $210 million for these rights

* Plans to invest in and evaluate applicability of novel trait technologies for different cropping systems including alfalfa

* FGI has acquired all of commercial rights from parties' existing alfalfa research collaboration

* Monsanto has licensed to FGI certain intellectual property relating to its alfalfa traits and technology