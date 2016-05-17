BRIEF-Forage Genetics says licensed intellectual property for alfalfa traits and technology from Monsanto

May 17 Monsanto Co
* Forage Genetics International (FGI) and Monsanto announce
alfalfa commercial and research agreements to support innovation
for alfalfa growers
* Monsanto received a one-time upfront licensing fee of $210
million for these rights
* Plans to invest in and evaluate applicability of novel
trait technologies for different cropping systems including
alfalfa
* FGI has acquired all of commercial rights from parties'
existing alfalfa research collaboration
* Monsanto plans to invest in and evaluate applicability of
novel trait technologies for different cropping systems
including alfalfa
* Monsanto has licensed to FGI certain intellectual property
relating to its alfalfa traits and technology
