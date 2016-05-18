BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Asset said to consider Australia equities unit Sale- Bloomberg

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
May 17 (Reuters) -
* Goldman Sachs Asset Management reviewing options including sale or management buyout for its Australian equities business- Bloomberg, citing source
* Goldman Sachs Asset Management is considering exiting its Australian equities business- Bloomberg, citing source
Source (bloom.bg/1TmsXBz) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.