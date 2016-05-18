版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 08:01 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Asset said to consider Australia equities unit Sale- Bloomberg

May 17 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs Asset Management reviewing options including sale or management buyout for its Australian equities business- Bloomberg, citing source

* Goldman Sachs Asset Management is considering exiting its Australian equities business- Bloomberg, citing source

Source (bloom.bg/1TmsXBz) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

