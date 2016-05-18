BRIEF-Nike said to agree to $87 million apparel deal with Chelsea- Bloomberg

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
* Nike said to agree to $87 million apparel deal with Chelsea- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Nike will pay as much as 60 mln pounds ($87 mln) per season over at least 10 years to outfit Chelsea starting in 2017-Bloomberg, citing sources
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.