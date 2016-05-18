版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 08:35 BJT

BRIEF-Nike said to agree to $87 million apparel deal with Chelsea- Bloomberg

May 17 (Reuters) -

* Nike said to agree to $87 million apparel deal with Chelsea- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Nike will pay as much as 60 mln pounds ($87 mln) per season over at least 10 years to outfit Chelsea starting in 2017-Bloomberg, citing sources

Source (bloom.bg/1Tmwjo7) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐