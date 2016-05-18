BRIEF-Stillfront says Coldwood develops sequel to Unravel

U.S. Department of Labor says JPMorgan Chase paid women less than men
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.
May 18 Stillfront Group publ AB :
* Says Electronic Arts Inc and Coldwood Interactive, Stillfront's subsidiary, announce development of sequel to Unravel
* Unravel to be developed by Coldwood Interactive for Electronic Arts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil falls, U.S. Treasury yields rise (Updates to U.S. market open, changes byline, previous dateline London)
Jan 18 State Street Corp will pay $64.6 million to resolve U.S. investigations into what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, authorities said on Wednesday.