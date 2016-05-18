版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Stillfront says Coldwood develops sequel to Unravel

May 18 Stillfront Group publ AB :

* Says Electronic Arts Inc and Coldwood Interactive, Stillfront's subsidiary, announce development of sequel to Unravel

* Unravel to be developed by Coldwood Interactive for Electronic Arts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

