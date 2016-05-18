BRIEF-Mazor Robotics enters into two strategic agreements with Medtronic

May 18 Mazor Robotics Ltd :
* Entered into two strategic agreements with medtronic plc
* Second agreement is for an equity investment by medtronic
in mazor
* One agreement is for co-development and, upon meeting
certain milestones, potential global distribution of certain
mazor products
* Medtronic to purchase from co newly issued securities
representing four percent of co's outstanding share capital on a
fully diluted basis
* Medtronic, at its sole discretion, may cap each of second
and third tranches at $20 million each
