BRIEF-Mazor Robotics enters into two strategic agreements with Medtronic

May 18 Mazor Robotics Ltd :

* Entered into two strategic agreements with medtronic plc

* Second agreement is for an equity investment by medtronic in mazor

* One agreement is for co-development and, upon meeting certain milestones, potential global distribution of certain mazor products

* Medtronic to purchase from co newly issued securities representing four percent of co's outstanding share capital on a fully diluted basis

* Medtronic, at its sole discretion, may cap each of second and third tranches at $20 million each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

