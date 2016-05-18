BRIEF-Microsoft says to sell entry-level feature phone assets to FIH Mobile for $350 mln

May 18 Microsoft Corp :

* To sell entry-level feature phone assets to fih mobile, a subsidiary of hon hai /foxconn technology group, and hmd global, oy for $350 million

* As part of deal, fih mobile ltd. Will also acquire microsoft mobile vietnam - company's hanoi, vietnam , manufacturing facility

* Transaction is expected to close in second half of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions

* To continue to develop windows 10 mobile and support lumia phones such as lumia 650, lumia 950, lumia 950 xl, and phones from oem partners