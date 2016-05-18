BRIEF-Steris reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90

May 18 Steris Plc Sees Adjusted Net Earnings Per
Diluted Share To Be In Range Of $3.85
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 revenue $690.3 million, up 38 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $701.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Steris plc sees fiscal 2017 revenue growth in the range of
25% to 26%
* $4.00 for full fiscal year
* Fiscal 2017 free cash flow is anticipated to be
approximately $250 million
* Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately
$190 million in fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.96, revenue view $2.77
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co continues to expect $15 million in cost synergies as
result of the combination with synergy and an adjusted effective
tax rate of about 25% in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)