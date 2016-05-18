BRIEF-Staples says to record aggregate losses of about $17 mln-$22 mln during Q3, Q4

May 18 Staples Inc

* During q1, recorded restructuring charges of $11 million primarily related to lease obligations for closed retail stores - sec filing

* Expects payments related to employee related liabilities to be substantially completed by end of q1 2017

* Anticipates that payments related to facility lease obligations will be completed by the end of fiscal year 2025

* As a result of the sale of staples printing solutions, the company plans to settle sps's pension obligations and terminate its pension plan

* To recognize aggregate losses of about $17 - $22 million during q3, q4 of 2016 as staples printing solutions-related settlements occur