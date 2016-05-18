版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-CytoSorbents says CytoSorb gets final product registration in Russia

May 18 Cytosorbents Corp

* CytoSorb achieves final product registration in Russia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

