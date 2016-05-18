版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-NV5 Global to acquire Dade Moeller & Associates

May 18 Nv5 Global Inc

* NV5 acquires environmental health and safety firm, Dade Moeller & Associates

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐