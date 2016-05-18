版本:
BRIEF-St Jude Medical announces European launch of latest in pressurewire guidewire technology

May 18 St. Jude Medical Inc

* Announces European launch of latest in PressureWire Guidewire technology to measure pressure differences across narrowed coronary arteries

* Pressurewire X Guidewire European launch will include a measured rollout to targeted countries throughout 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

