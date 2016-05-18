版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Petrolia says begins long-term production test on Haldimand 4

May 18 Petrolia Inc

* Petrolia begins long-term production test on Haldimand 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

