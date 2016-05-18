版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Garibaldi Resources increases land package to 144 sq km in golden triangle

May 18 Garibaldi Resources Corp

* Garibaldi increases land package 10-fold to 144 sq. Km in key part of golden triangle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

