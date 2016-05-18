版本:
BRIEF-Inteliquent Inc says Shopety acquisition purchase price $4.4 mln

May 18 Inteliquent Inc

* Total purchase price for acquisition of shopety, inc was $4.4 million - sec filing

* Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on company's financial performance or results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

