版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-CTC Media confirms final terms and closing date of cash-out merger

May 18 CTC Media Inc

* Confirms final terms and closing date of cash-out merger

* Cash-out merger transaction is expected to close at 8:30 a.m. EDT on May 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐